'AITA for telling my wife to marry her therapist because I am done?'

I am manipulative because I told her I didn't want to sleep with her after an argument to "punish her" (fights don't make me want to be intimate, but that's my fault I guess). I am financially controlling because I told her I didn't think we could afford another baby (that we ended up having anyway because she wore me down).

I am physically controlling because I put my arm out to stop her from walking into the kitchen when I was sweeping glass off the floor. Our son is aggressive because he accidentally kicked her while throwing a tantrum (he was five). Those are just a few examples. I have more, but the post is already too long.