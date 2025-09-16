'AITA for telling my wife we aren't getting a new car until she gets a job?'

I've explained that it's not fair for her to ask for my spending money, just because she spends hers quickly. Well, recently we paid off our mortgage, because I had been paying extra every month and she said "Good, now we can buy a new car" I refused and said that money is going towards our investment accounts so we can have a comfortable retirement.

When we met, we always talked about retiring early and traveling the world, and we still have regular conversations about it, so I don't think she's changed her mind, unless it was in the past month.