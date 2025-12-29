'AITA for telling my wife's family that they cannot cook turkey in our oven at Christmas?' UPDATED

We said they're welcome to bring their own air fryer and use that but he's being a bit difficult and saying we're putting our silly beliefs ahead of the Christmas spirit. I've tried pointing out that neither of us object to them eating meat in our house, that's their choice, we just don't want it being cooked in our oven.

It's got to the point now where I'm seriously thinking of just buying a new microwave tomorrow just to put an end to this.

So, AITA for not wanting the meat to be cooked in our oven?