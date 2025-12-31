"AITA for telling my wife's friend I don't have to see her in the classroom to know she's a horrible teacher?"

My wife's friend was supposed to come watch fireworks with us tonight, but she just texted my wife that she isn't coming because I'm a nasty person who encourages my child to be rude and disrespectful.

My wife and I just had a small argument about the situation that ended with her pulling a Big Lebowski on me and saying I don't have to be wrong to be an AH. That's true, but I think her friend is the AH, not me. I'll tell you what happened, and you decide for us.

My wife's friend was at our house for dinner. She's a teacher, and she complains about it a lot. She says the parents are impossible to deal with, the administration is not supportive, everyone has an opinion on curriculum and the kids don't listen.