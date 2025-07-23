'AITA for telling my neighbor I don't want his tenants' kids playing in my driveway?'

I let it go on for a few minutes as I was hoping that they would stop without intervention, but after two kids face-planted in my driveway I obviously had to shut it down. I spoke to them through the camera and told them they weren't allowed to be in my driveway, and they quickly left.

I was concerned that if these people are staying there for the next few days, it would continue to be an issue so I then texted a few screenshots of kids on the ground in my driveway to the owner of the short-term rental and said, "This is a problem."

I was expecting him to say, "I'll ask them to stay off your property," or something to that effect. Instead, he defended them and said it was "kids being kids" and a "family enjoying the outdoors."