'AITA for telling my neighbor I don't want his tenants' kids playing in my driveway?'

I have a townhouse at the beach that we only use on weekends. It is next to a house that's used as a short-term rental. My house and the short-term rental share a small front yard (e.g., the property line runs down the middle of the yard), with each house's driveway on its respective side of the yard.
We frequently see people from the short-term rental walking through the yard and across our driveway which, while annoying, is not really an issue. Last night, I kept getting alerts on my security camera that there was motion in my driveway.
I logged into the camera, and a large group of people (I counted at least 13), most of whom were kids, were hanging out in the driveway of the short-term rental and spilling over onto my side of the yard and my driveway. Kids were doing back flips in our yard, running around our driveway, etc. It was basically chaos.
I let it go on for a few minutes as I was hoping that they would stop without intervention, but after two kids face-planted in my driveway I obviously had to shut it down. I spoke to them through the camera and told them they weren't allowed to be in my driveway, and they quickly left.
I was concerned that if these people are staying there for the next few days, it would continue to be an issue so I then texted a few screenshots of kids on the ground in my driveway to the owner of the short-term rental and said, "This is a problem."
I was expecting him to say, "I'll ask them to stay off your property," or something to that effect. Instead, he defended them and said it was "kids being kids" and a "family enjoying the outdoors."
He also tried to say that if I don't have a problem with people walking across my driveway, I shouldn't have a problem with what happened last night. I seriously felt like I was taking crazy pills. After some back-and-forth, I ended the exchange with, "I do not want your tenants on my property. End of story."
I don't think I'm in the wrong, but the fact that he thinks I am being unreasonable for having a problem with this is making me want to get some outside perspective. Also, there is a large park literally right across the street from the house where they could go play. (To answer an anticipated question, yes, I am putting in a fence to divide the yard. I have someone coming to do an estimate tomorrow.)
slackerchic said:
NTA. I work in property management and from a liability standpoint it is your problem if they get hurt. If it continues the only way to solve it is by telling him the next time you will have to call the authorities for loitering.
I know that seems excessive, but it is the way we have our residents handle their grievances, and the way that the police have told us to deal in the past with feuding neighbors.
Efficient-Jacket-386 said:
NTA. Report the incident and the owner's response. If they get hurt on your property, you're legally liable. That is a ground you should stand on as non-negotiable.
TemptingPenguin369 said:
NTA. This is a huge insurance liability.
West_House_2085 said:
If they get hurt on your property you're liable! NTA.
LowPolyCollie said:
NTA. If someone gets hurt on your property, like kids smashing their noses in on a poor landing, then you're likely on the hook legally. That's why the owner of the rental pushed back- if it's not on his property he's not going to be risking anything. Sharing yards and driveways without fences is difficult.
Best you can do is what you've already done, taking the pic and making sure to tell the rental owner that his guests were not welcome on your part(s) of the property. Not sure of the legality where you live, or how sour the rental owner is, but a No Trespassing sign might be a good move to cover your backside while you wait on the fence.
KoolJozeeKatt said:
If any one of those kids were injured while on your property, even if they need a couple of stitches and nothing else, it would very quickly become YOUR problem! The parents could sue you if their children were injured. Yes, in most US states, they can sue even if you didn't give them permission. I wouldn't want strangers in my yard!
Shut that down now. It's a liability and they don't need to be there. I get the yard is small, but that's not your problem. If it continues, I'd see if you could add a fence to keep people out. NTA.