'AITA for telling my neighbor to stay off our property because of his 'gift?''

My husband was furious (he has a short fuse), so I decided to handle it. I thanked the neighbor politely, explained we appreciated the thought, but told him very clearly to never do anything like that again without asking. Now he’s going around telling everyone we’re ungrateful. Sure, okay. Apparently, saying “please don’t touch my yard” is the height of cruelty. So, AITA for setting a boundary on our own yard?