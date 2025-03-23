'AITA for embarrassing my stepmother by telling our neighbour that her relationship is a product of an affair?'

She proceeded to lock herself up in her room crying and when the party was over my dad screamed at me saying that I'm so hard to love and that I'm so bitter. I told him that I feel the same way I tried to act like it didn't hurt me but I'm so upset that my own father would say this to me.

I always knew he loves his new family more than me but I didn't expect him to say it outright my stepmum said that if I come over she would no longer spend weekends with him and will take the kids away. My dad is on the phone with my mum asking if it would be fine if I no longer come over.