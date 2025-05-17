'AITA for telling my niece that the family does not like her fiancé and that I won't be at her wedding?' UPDATE 2X

They have their wedding scheduled for just a week after his graduation He is studying biochemical and micro engineering and is very smart, more on the introverted side with a dry humor.

Since she introduced him to the family we could tell they are serious and tried to be as welcoming as possible inviting him to family events and on trips, getting him birthday and Christmas presents and genuinely trying to get to know him.

Whenever he is around our family he acts annoyed all the time like its painful to spend time with us, and he expects my niece to stay by his side the whole function getting annoyed if any of the little cousins ask her to play including my children (more context my niece is my children's godmother) and expects her to leave at the same time as him even if they drove separately.