'AITA for telling off a friend when she charged us for dinner AT HER BOYFRIEND'S MULTIMILLION MANSION?'

"AITA for telling off a friend when she charged us for dinner?"

I hang out with a group of friends, and in which one of them is rather boastful influencer. She would talk about her wealth, trips, cars, boyfriends etc non-stop. Usually, the rest of us would just listen and not really take offense because she was just rattling off about herself.

Recently this friend snagged an extremely rich boyfriend and she proceeded to move into his multi-million mansion. She was so excited and posted pictures of the pool, jacuzzi, etc. She invited us to her new house and specifically said, "i want to invite all of your for dinner at my new house with my BF!"

The rest of us accepted the invitation and came to the house. All the wealth she told about really existed and her BF was nice. He didn't stay throughout as he had paperwork to finish in his room. Soon it was dinner time.