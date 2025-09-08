'AITA for telling off my friend's fiancé?' 'He complained about them using MY recipe.'

Their fiancé (M28) and I exchange messages once in a while as he also likes to cook. But it's clear we're simply polite and civil. No dislike of each other but simply put: We're not "friend material."

A few days ago, my friend messaged me and asked "How can I get rid of a pack of bacon, half a box of pasta, various peppers, and several partial bags of pre-shredded cheese before they expire?" I asked for specifics (brands, types, amounts of each thing) and whipped up a quick cheesy pasta pan-made dish.

I then took notes for cooking times as well as which seasonings/amounts I used and left it at that. As always, I added the disclaimer of "Of course, do what you want with it. This is just the basic outcome of ingredients listed."