'AITA for telling off my husband in front of my MIL while I'm pregnant?'

So me (30F, pregnant) and my husband (30M) were having one of those stupid little married-people moments that turned into a way bigger deal than it ever should’ve been.
For context, my MIL has a habit of “just being in the neighborhood” and popping in. Normally she doesn’t just sit for a visit—she’ll insert herself into whatever we’re doing.
That night, she decided she was going to help us with dinner because, in her words, “My grandbaby needs to eat, so let me take care of it.” (Yes, she literally phrases things like that.) My husband is a recovering mama’s boy, so while I’ve set light boundaries, I usually let these things slide to keep the peace since he’s already doing the work of separating from her.
Anyway, we’re in the kitchen, MIL at the stove like she lives here, me trying to stay out of the way, and my husband jokingly swipes my bottle of antacids. I’ve been living on them this pregnancy because the heartburn is no joke, but I’ve been careful about how many I take. Still, we tease about it a lot. So he grabs them, and without even thinking I curse him out (in some not-child-friendly language).
It wasn’t angry. It wasn’t serious. It was in the same tone you’d say, “Give it back, you brat.” My husband 100% knew I was kidding because he immediately smiled and shot back with, “I love you more.” That’s just our banter.
But MIL? You would have thought I had just called him every name under the sun and threw the antacid bottle at his head. She froze, spatula in hand, and looked at me like she was about to faint. (Backstory: when we were about to announce my pregnancy seven months ago, she claimed she was having a heart attack from the “shock,” but the hospital cleared her and she was fine. So her dramatic reactions aren’t new.)
She didn’t say much that night, but the next day she called my husband and told him she’s “deeply disappointed” in me. According to her, me cursing and telling him off in front of her was not only disrespectful to HIM but to HER, as his mother.
She actually told him she won’t be speaking to him again until I apologize—for something he wasn’t even offended by. She also made a comment like, “If she says that in front of me, how must she speak to you behind closed doors?”
My husband has my back on this one. He told her flat-out that I don’t owe her an apology because he wasn’t hurt, and he knew it was a joke. But now she’s doubling down and giving him the silent treatment until I give her the apology she thinks she deserves.
Here’s the thing: I feel guilty. Maybe it’s because I’m about to be a mom in 3 months and I don’t want tension in the family. Maybe it’s pregnancy hormones making me emotional. But I hate the thought of my husband being essentially blacklisted by his mom over this.
At the same time, I know if I cave and apologize, I’m setting the precedent that MIL gets to insert herself into every little inside joke, misunderstanding, or interaction between us, and then demand an apology if she doesn’t like it. So just to get extra opinions, AITA?
Gringa-Loca26 said:
NTA. Enjoy the silent treatment and stop “keeping the peace.” You do not want nor need a meddling mil dropping in uninvited when you’re post partum. Start setting boundaries now.
Curious_Owl78 said:
NTA. It's none of her business. My husband and I joke like that. His mom doesn't care for it either. But, our house, our relationship, our business. She can leave if it bothers her. Don't give in now, or she will emotionally manipulate you for the rest of your marriage. Taking over your house and acting like Queen Bee was step 1. I'd put a stop to that before the baby arrives, or you'll never have peace.
Valuable_Island_8556 said:
I'm old enough to be your MIL, and I would find it hilarious Then I would have playfully scolded my son for being a pita, assuming, of course, that you had actually invited me to your house, or at least that I called ahead and ASKED if I could come over to cook for you.
She is massively overstepping, and if she doesn't like what she hears, she can stay her a$$ home. I'm a single mom of an adult man, and I will never understand " boy moms" who think they have the right to insert themselves forcefully into their kids' lives. She seriously needs to get one of her own. Definitely NTA.
Mzmouze said:
Tell her you expect HER to apologize for inserting herself in your relationship with your husband in your own house. Tell her she will not be allowed over or to see her grandchild until she apologizes to both of you. Then, sit back and wait.