'AITA for telling off my husband in front of my MIL while I'm pregnant?'

"AITA for telling my husband off in front of my MIL?"

So me (30F, pregnant) and my husband (30M) were having one of those stupid little married-people moments that turned into a way bigger deal than it ever should’ve been.

For context, my MIL has a habit of “just being in the neighborhood” and popping in. Normally she doesn’t just sit for a visit—she’ll insert herself into whatever we’re doing.

That night, she decided she was going to help us with dinner because, in her words, “My grandbaby needs to eat, so let me take care of it.” (Yes, she literally phrases things like that.) My husband is a recovering mama’s boy, so while I’ve set light boundaries, I usually let these things slide to keep the peace since he’s already doing the work of separating from her.