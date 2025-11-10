'AITA for telling off my stepmom after she wrote a speech for my grandma's funeral using Chat GPT?'

I got angry and told her she had to rewrite it, that it wasn't fair to my grandma to have a machine pretend to know the wonderfully complex human that she was, and that using Chat GPT was a lazy and unkind thing to do. She got very upset at me and said she was using it as a tool, that words don't come to everyone as easily as they do with me etc. She kind of ignored me for a few days before the funeral.

At the funeral, my speech was after my stepmom's. She got up to the mic and read her speech, and it was really obvious it was AI, super soulless and impersonal. I'm sure anyone under thirty in the room clocked it but it was mostly my grandma's friends in the crowd who had no idea.