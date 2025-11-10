'AITA for telling 'the other woman' her dead parents would’ve been proud of her?'

I broke up with my long term ex 4 years ago and I’m happily married. Haven’t seen my ex or the mistress since then. For context my ex cheated with his friend’s girlfriend at the time. My ex and her both said how pathetic the guy was despite being the people who cheated.
The mistress continuously posted photos of them together straight after our break up not caring how that impacted myself and the other cheated at the time. Anyway both not great people.
I don’t think about them much but I still think they’re both horrible people. I bumped into her in the city, rolled my eyes and said “disgusting." She then said “What did you say to me," to which I said “I said your parents would definitely be very VERY proud of you” then proceeded to walk away.
She looked shocked and angry like she was about to cry. I told my friends this to which one of them said I went too far as I know her dad passed away years ago. To me, it wasn’t really an AH since that statement is technically positive. It’s only offensive if you don’t think your parents would be proud of you. AITA?
SnarkySheep said:
So basically this woman had no problem cheating with someone's partner, most likely making the other woman cry when she learns of the infidelity...but making her cry with a statement about her behavior is over the line?? Yeah, NTA.
High0strich said:
Nta. No sympathy for cheaters. They should be named and shamed.
NeighborhoodLocal533 said:
NTA - what you said was both 100% accurate and called for. Karma’s a bitch, but she earned it…
RoseLilyDE said:
NTA. People think you owe her some respect? What on earth for? You owe her nothing.
Lost_Command7142 said:
NTA. If she is willing to hurt you and is happy about it, she should be able to handle the same thing happening to her.
merishore25 said:
Your friends weren’t the ones who were wronged. NTA. They hurt you deeply and it just blurted out. I can’t say that I blame you.
Golintaim said:
NTA, and that was a perfect response to her. She should only take offense if she thinks poorly of herself and her actions.