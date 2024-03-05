Woman tells her parents about pregnancy but refuses to let husband tell his. AITA?

Yta. The common reason to keep that hidden and why many my wife and I included DONT tell people early is so you dont have to tell them if tragedy strikes. You already did all the things that rule is meant to avoid by telling you parents and letting them do entire recordings and celebrations.

So now there is no real reason to bar your spouse from telling his family especially if you live with them. This child is not just your child it is a child shared by both of you and a member of both families not just yours.

Mental_Doughnut5262

How do you think this is going to go over? Your living with them, which means your dependent on them, but yet won’t share that your pregnant.