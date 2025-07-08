'AITA for telling our parents my brother had a child outside of his marriage?'

For years my brother has been trying to go into business with my husband. It hasn’t worked out for various reasons but he finally had an idea that my husband thought would be successful.
The thing is before my husband goes into business with anyone he does an extensive background check on them. I’m not sure if he made my brother aware he was going to do a check or not but it’s how he found out that my brother has a daughter outside of his marriage.
I had no idea this child existed and my husband warned me I shouldn’t say anything but I couldn’t just not tell my parents so I told them a few days ago. They were as shocked as me.
They also had no idea she existed and they immediately confronted my brother about it. Turns out his wife is fully aware but said she would leave if he tried to include his daughter in the family which is why neither one of them told any of us about her.
My parents want to meet her and include her in our family but my sister-in-law is threatening to leave if that happens so my brother won’t give them her mother’s contact information.
They want my husband to find out for them but he’s refusing to get involved so everything’s a train wreck right now. I personally want to meet my niece so I’ve told my husband if he doesn’t give me the information I’ll ask the friend he uses for background checks myself which has caused multiple fights between us.
My brother hates me right now and is blaming me for his potential divorce but I don’t think it’s fair as I didn’t know my parents would immediately confront him (I did ask them not to). AITA?
YTA. You're old enough to be married and when you found out about your brother's child you ran to your parents. The only one you should have gone to (unless you didn't want to go to anyone) would be your brother, who is also an adult. "My husband warned me I shouldn’t say anything but I couldn’t just not tell my parents so I told them" so you can't say you weren't warned.
Agreed - she seems to have been so eager to run and tattle to their parents. Makes me think she's jealous of their regard for her brother or something. Otherwise, why wouldn't your first impulse be to go to your brother and say "I heard this, is it true?", and ask what happened.
"My brother hates me right now and is blaming me for his potential divorce but I don’t think it’s fair as I didn’t know my parents would immediately confront him (I did ask them not to)."
You mean just like your husband told you not to?
YTA for not talking this through with your husband and keeping his confidence but instead making a unilateral decision. Your husband respected you as his wife and told you. He's NTA.
Your brother is TA for putting him in that position to start with (and everyone else for that matter). I understand what a heartache this is for you but be careful and work WITH your hubby, not against him lest you find your own marriage in trouble.
God, ESH. You suck because you went and told your parents knowing full well the drama this would cause, and you did so without so much as a heads up to your brother or asking him why he never told anyone this.
Your husband sucks because it sounds like he didn’t tell your brother he was doing such an extensive background check on him. It’s weird and creepy that he took a business background check this far. What is he, in the FBI? A regular business background check does not mandate this level of intrusion into someone’s personal life.
Your brother sucks because he had an affair and then opted to keep the resulting child hidden, and he’s putting his wife’s wants before his child’s. Your brother’s wife sucks because, while she’s right to be upset about the affair, she’s wrong to deny the child from being in her own family’s life.
This is how deeply broken people are created— this kid is growing up rejected by her own father, and your SIL is cool with that. If she couldn’t stand this kid being in his life, she should have divorced him already.
-Your parents suck because they’re pushing a matter that, while they have reason to want, they know it’s going to break your family. Also they raised you and your brother— see reasons above for why they didn’t do the best job there.
If the brother is paying child support (and I imagine he is) that would show up in a routine background/credit check. He didn't go digging any deeper than a bank would doing a credit check. Finding that information wasn't out of line. I wouldn't go into business with someone, family or not, who I didn't do a background check on. That's basic due diligence.
ESH. Your brother caused this mess by being an AH to his daughter, his wife is making it even worse, and you are TA for ignoring your husband when the cautioned you against tapping the cracks in the dam. It's easy to just not tell your parents. Just don't tell them. You just couldn't resist the gossip, though, could you?
What kind of tattle tale behaviour is this? Why not talk to your brother first? On top of that you broke your husbands confidence and trust. YTA.