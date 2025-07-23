"AITA for telling my parents I don't want to invite my stepbrother's new girlfriend to my wedding?"

I am getting married in a little over a month, my stepbrother has just started dating someone new recently that my fiance and I have never met and my mom asked me and my fiance to invite her to the wedding, we don't want to for these reasons:

Our guest list is small (under 80) and we BOTH know every single person coming except for 3 family members. We'd rather not have someone we don't know and doesn't know us there.

We didn't give other guests +1's either, if people are coming together it's because we know them and invited them both. I've only had two others ask about bringing an SO and I said no and that was that.