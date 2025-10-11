'AITA for telling my parents that I will 'take them to the cleaners?'' UPDATED

I am not in need of legal advice on this - I have a Lawyer, I just to know if I was out-of-line for what I said to Jen? I was very emotional at the time. Thank you if you read all of this!

bluetopaz83

I don't think you were out of line - they were sucky parents. You told the truth.

I have to ask though - is it documented that the books were left directly to you? Do you have a copy?