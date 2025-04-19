Teen’s 'evil' label sticks after rejecting parents’ sudden embrace at favored sister’s funeral. AITA?

I hadn't graduated yet but that got messed up in the process so I'm not finishing high school like I was supposed to. But I did get closer to grandparents who not only saw how badly I had been treated before but spoke up and were pushed out for saying anything to my parents.

There have been lots of calls and texts from my maternal grandparents so I had to block them like I had my parents when I first moved in with them. But they want me to be ashamed of my words at the funeral and want me to apologize and make peace and forgive my parents and make up for my evil ways (their way to describe it) at the funeral.