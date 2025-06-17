'AITA for telling my parents I refuse to be their practice kid anymore?' 'I'm truly SO done.'

And like, I know people learn from parenting as they go. But they learned with me and gave the benefits to my siblings. I saw none. They were never nicer, or let up on me. They didn't apologize for being hard on me or for yelling at me almost all the time.

Nothing like that happened and there are multiple other ways they were different between me and my siblings. Expectations for chores were way higher with me always, birthday and Christmas gifts were way different and noticeably so...

....to make both sides of the family question what they gave me because it seemed so little compared to my younger siblings and it wasn't that mine was more expensive, it was always the opposite.

There was also really strict times set for me. I wasn't allowed out past 4pm during summer even in my teens. I wasn't allowed to attend certain birthday parties. Just so much stuff.