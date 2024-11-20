Woman rejects estranged parents’ plea to meet newborn, says they 'aren't deserving of being grandparents.' AITA?

I got lost in the sea of compliments for my sister. There were times we'd gather as an extended family and nobody would pay any attention to me and this goes back when I was very young.

My parents grew more critical of me when I "interrupted" anything. There was a day I got super violently sick in school and my school nurse called them. But they had both taken sick days, kept my sister home from school and had a family day.

So, getting that call from the school nurse pissed them off and when I was picked up at the end of the day, I was called names and told it's rude to interrupt people. I was also told it was why I'd never be included in days like that.