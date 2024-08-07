'AITA for telling my parents they shouldn't have had kids if they cannot afford them?'

I end up having to borrow from siblings and fiance to be able to afford paying the rent. This months rent was due and again we went back to screaming and fighting. I literally told him that I wish he was dead and that I’ve never seen anything good come out of him.

He never paid for my school, my mom did (my mom used my grandmothers money to). He never tried to have a connection with any one of us. He is a lying abusive father who had no interest of being there for us so why should I be there for him?

Why am I putting myself into debt and shaming myself in front of my fiance just because he is stingy? I then screamed and told him MAYBE YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE KIDS IF YOU CANT AFFORD THEM.