'AITA for telling my partner I'm tired of pausing my life for his video games?'

I call him asking if he's ate, and if he's hungry, he states that he hasn't ate but that he is hungry. I then tell him that I am on my way and will pick him up from home so we can go have dinner. He responds, "but I'm playing games with the boys." Fast forward I come home after eating dinner and having a drink alone, and there he is playing World of War craft.

I let out a sigh and go into my bedroom where our basket of clean laundry was placed onto the bed, and was unfolded. I fold and put laundry away, proceed to shower and lay down. He wakes me up 45 minutes later asking what were doing for dinner.