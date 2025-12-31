'AITA for telling my partner's mom she can't force a 'grandma hobby' on my kid?'

I’ve heard many a grandparent complaining that their grandkids are disappointing to them because they don’t like the same things and I always found this attitude strange. I was very close to my grandmother.

And the thing that stands out was how much she catered to our interests. How she tried to get to know us. And find ways to connect with us. She did try to introduce us to things, if we didn’t show interest she backed off. She would ask us what we liked the best and what we wanted to try.