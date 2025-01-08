'AITA for telling people I'm still going to drink at a bachelor party?' 'The Best Man asked for solidarity.'

"AITA for telling people i'm still going to drink at a bachelor party?"

A large group of friends and I are going to Tahoe for 3 nights for a bachelor party/guys trip (we haven't had one in over 2 years) later this month and over the last week drama has hit. Primarily by me.

I'm 35M, have a 2 year old and a 5 month old. I'm using vacation time and bought a flight 4 months ago to go on this trip. I don't get out much now a days with the 2 kids. I thought a few days with the boys and let loose would be awesome.

The groom proposed last spring and their wedding is this upcoming March. It was revealed this past week that the fiancé is 3 months pregnant. The whole group was shocked but congratulatory. She is going to be pregnant for her wedding.