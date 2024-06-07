'AITA for telling people that my wife and I are planning to get divorced?' 'This is illegal.'

"AITA for telling people that my wife and I are planning to get divorced?"

After a tumultuous year, my wife (32F) told me (34M) she'd like to seperate, and I agreed with her. She told me she wanted me out of her life as soon as possible so that she could move on, but we have a shared apartment so she'd like me to move out full time.

For the last six months, I've been living sometimes in my office to give her and I some space. I always imagined that this would be temporary until we solved things, but now that we are no longer together, I don't feel bound to her anymore and thought that I should try and do what's best for myself.