'AITA for telling my recently divorced sister to stop moping?'

I don't have an issue with Holly being here and I know she needed somewhere to stay and her family's support. My issue is that she has spent this whole time moping around the house, scrolling on TikTok all day and going out with friends. She doesn't clean up after herself or help out with any household chores.

She has never had a job (been a SAHM with the kids) and keeps saying she will get one but hasn't even started job-hunting despite me and my brother writing a resumé for her. My parents have been paying for all her expenses. One of my friends is a manager at a cafe and she told me they were hiring and that Holly could get a job there if she's willing to learn how to be a barista.