"AITA for telling my roommate his 'pet' needs to go?"

Ok so I (23m) live w my roommate (24m) and he’s been keeping this squirrel in our apartment for like a month. Yes. A real squirrel. He found it outside and said it “looked sad.” At first I figured he was just helping it heal or whatever but nope, he’s decided it’s his “emotional support squirrel.”

He made a tiny collar for it out of a shoelace. It’s cute but it’s also…wild. It chewed through my phone charger and pooped behind the TV. I told him he’s gotta either release it or call a wildlife place because it’s starting to smell and I’m not trying to live in a zoo. He got all defensive saying I “don’t believe in compassion.”