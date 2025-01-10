'AITA for telling my roommate to stop cooking all the time?' 'It's driving me NUTS.'

You may need those pots or utensils. If she’s going to continue hogging up all the space, then she needs to make food for you as well and make sure it’s available for you to eat before she takes two hours on the stove.

She also really needs to make things that don’t stink up the whole house. She can experiment with stuff like that later, when she lives alone or with a partner who doesn’t mind. It’s not life or death where she absolutely has to make this stuff right now.

CraZKatLayD said: