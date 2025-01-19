'AITA for telling my SIL and her husband that foster care is better than being taken in by family who don't want you?'

My wife's sister and her husband were approached to take in the husband's two very young half siblings. He has never met them and has no interest in a relationship. There is no other biological family to ask, just him.

His interest in them or care for them is zero but they worried about looking bad by saying no when the kids' other option is foster care. And he knows the kids are innocent of the issues he had with his biological mother. They wondered if they should take them in anyway and they knew I had some experience.