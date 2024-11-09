Woman catches SIL's kid's stealing from her, then receives Christmas list demands from them. AITA?

"AITA for telling my SIL her kids aren’t getting anything for Christmas?"

RepeatDistinct7525

Hello, the holidays are coming around very quickly and it’s never too early. What my family does is that we shop for gifts early because sometimes the gift might be out of stock, this has been a tradition to do it every 8th of November. We tell our family to write their list and the kids to see if we can get it, they do the same back. SIL(38F) OP(36F).

My SIL and I used to have an ok relationship with each other, we got along and also our kids but last year was the end of it. I did a Thanksgiving party at my house and half of the family came with food, everyone was having fun like usual.