Woman catches SIL's kid's stealing from her, then receives Christmas list demands from them. AITA?

RepeatDistinct7525
Hello, the holidays are coming around very quickly and it’s never too early. What my family does is that we shop for gifts early because sometimes the gift might be out of stock, this has been a tradition to do it every 8th of November. We tell our family to write their list and the kids to see if we can get it, they do the same back. SIL(38F) OP(36F).
My SIL and I used to have an ok relationship with each other, we got along and also our kids but last year was the end of it. I did a Thanksgiving party at my house and half of the family came with food, everyone was having fun like usual.
It was the end of the party I will say, I went to my room to get my uncle his gift since it was his birthday. I could tell someone went in their, my jewelry box was opened and the $500 dollars I had for my uncle was gone, I was scrambling think I missed placed it but in all reality I didn’t.
Call me weird but I have cameras in my house, one outside and one at the celling of the living room so that camera can see everything. On the camera I seen my niece and nephew going into my room and closing it, I didn’t want to go around assuming anything to fuss up problems but I was pretty sure it was them.
Crazy thing is, my SIL knew they stole it because she put them up to it and I don’t know why she did it when I always have been there for her. She admitted it to me and said she needed the money but when my brother came she acted clueless like she didn’t say it.
She even allowed her kids to call me out my name. I told my brother about the situation and he told me they would never do something like that and they’re just kids.
I got the money back and some of my jewelry, one necklace was missing but last year I made a report and it still hasn’t been found. I never got an apology from her or the kids so I just kept my distance.
That is why we don’t talk anymore. At any family events I ignored her and my brother. I received a text from my brother but it wasn’t him but his wife, she greeted me and then went on to ask if I’m still doing the Christmas list.
I should’ve said nothing, but I said yes. She sent a picture of our list and I asked her why is she sending this. She said because she wants to and because her kids want everything on the list. I told her the kids aren’t getting anything from me nor is she and my brother. AITA?
Purple-Count-9483
NTA. Your SIL has nothing but audacity.
hiimlauralee
Just tell her to get something with the money they stole. And every time they look at it, they can know that $500 was more important than integrity and morals. Don't let anyone say "you have to forgive because they are family".
PKSmom95
My nephew and niece threw away my present one year. Because it was not expensive enough. Think like $50 gift cards and a $50 games. One of each for all 3. They call me names and have threatened my kids before.
So I told my sister I would never buy them a present again. It's been 5 years. They have never apologize and still call me names and act like herks to my kids. We avoid them on holidays.
RepeatDistinct7525 (OP)
Wow that’s crazy, mind you 50 is a lot. People need to raise their kids to understand value of money. If my kids acted like that I would be pissed, I’m just happy they don’t care about how expensive a gift is. I’m sorry.
MomofOpie2
NTA. Does the rest of the family know about the thieves?
Big-Tomorrow2187
NTA.. their Christmas gift this year was the money they stole, and have yet to pay back.
jrobinson9108
NTA.
But I need to know.... did you get the $500 back from them? Did you go to the police? Anything?
RepeatDistinct7525 (OP)
Yes I did get the money back from my nephew, my jewelry yes but one of my necklace is still missing. I did make a report about it last year but my SIL didn’t have it.
No_Garbage_9262
You’re absolutely right they don’t get gifts. I hope they never set foot in your house again. Do they have drug problems? Your poor uncle. I hope he and all your family are aware of the theft. NTA.
Big-Car8013
Yikes, there’s always problems when money goes missing during family entertainment. Did you show your brother your proof and he still denied it? How do you know “SIL put them up to it”?
Perhaps it you should have done more at the time money went missing like, calling the police to file a report. They could have helped you get to the bottom of it and punished those responsible so you wouldn’t be left to deliver your own justice.
RepeatDistinct7525 (OP)
I know she put them up to it because she admitted to it but when my brother came she acted clueless saying she didn’t say that.
Itsmeforrestgump
This would make a good soap opera segment. It writes itself. Your are definitely not the arse. I can't think on how it could be handled any better. If you want an older brother to replace yours, I'll be glad to send you greeting cards for the holidays. No presents, just cards. LOL. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. Be safe.