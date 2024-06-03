"AITA for telling my SIL I won't change my 4 month old daughter's name for her?"

No_Leadership_2850

I gave birth to my daughter, Ember, 4 months ago. My husband and I both loved her name and that's how it was chosen. We announced the day she was born and nobody said anything negative or gave a reason for us not to use it then.

I say this because three days ago my SIL, who is married to my brother, sat me down and asked me to change the name because it's the name of the baby daughter she lost with her ex-husband 7 years ago.

She told me she tried to keep it quiet but she couldn't let me keep calling my daughter Ember because it's such a painful reminder for her. She told me she really feels like we should change her name.