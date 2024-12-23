"AITA for telling my SIL I’m done taking care of her snake?"

My SIL, who’s in high school, wanted a snake, but her mom said no, so she asked my husband to co-own one with her. He agreed, and I went along with it since I’ve wanted a snake before. We bought the tank, lights, and bedding, while she got decorative items, and we split the cost of the snake ($200 each). We set up the tank in our spare room.

However, I somehow became the snake’s primary caretaker, even though it wasn’t my idea. My husband’s involvement was minimal—mostly driving with me to get rats (a 30-minute drive) and pre-killing them. I was the only one feeding, cleaning, and handling the snake. SIL would visit occasionally to see the snake, but not often.