'AITA for telling my SIL she can't use me to replace my dead twin?'

NTA. It’s not your job to be her crutch for the rest of her life. If her parents are so worried about her hurting herself, they need to talk to her about getting help or have her committed. She is not your wife and they are not your children. Her parents are trying to pawn their job off on you.

She is their child, that never stops, and they should help her. Grief is a complex beast that can ruin your life if you let it and depression is usually its companion. But that isn’t something you can fix, it’s only something your SIL can fix. She needs professional help, not a body double.

