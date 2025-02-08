'AITA for telling my SIL she's 'pathetic' and needs to stop trying to one up me and my wife?'

And now they’re mad at you because you finally said what everyone else was thinking? Too damn bad. Maybe they should’ve spoken up sooner, and you wouldn’t have had to. You weren’t harsh. You were correct. She needs to get over herself and stop trying to compete with a baby who fought just to be here.

OhmsWay-71 said:

Sure, you could have handled it differently, but that might not have stopped the sh!tty behaviour. You had justifiably had enough and said what needed to be said. Your SIL will likely think twice before making any more comparisons out loud, which needed to happen.