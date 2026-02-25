'AITA for telling my sister and her kids they need to find their own place after living with me for almost three years?'

The original plan was maybe a year. Then a year turned into her saying she still couldn't qualify for a place because of her rental history. I renewed my lease for another year to give her more time. That lease is up in a few months and I told her I'm not renewing again. I'm looking for a new place for just me and my son.

She started crying and said they have nowhere to go. Said they might end up in a shelter. Her ex isn't helping with anything and she still hasn't been able to save enough for a deposit anywhere.

I feel terrible. I love those kids. But I have been putting my entire life on pause. My older daughter wants to come stay with me over breaks from school and theres literally no room.