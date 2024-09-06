'AITA for telling my sister her baby's name sounds like a dog's name?' 'Now she won't talk to me.'

"AITA for telling my sister her baby's name sounds like a dog's name and now she won't talk to me?"

My sister had a baby. I'm happy for her. Her baby's name is Ruff. It's Ruff. It sounds like a dog. I thought she was joking and laughed. I was wrong. She asked me why I was laughing. I said it sounded like a dog barking. "Ruff ruff?" I thought we were laughing, but she got mad. She was angry.

She said I was being disrespectful and that the name had meaning to her and her husband. They love an obscure video game character. I told her that she can name her child whatever she wants, but people will associate it and it might be hard for him in school.