'AITA for telling my sister her baby's name sounds like a dog's name?' 'Now she won't talk to me.'

My sister had a baby. I'm happy for her. Her baby's name is Ruff. It's Ruff. It sounds like a dog. I thought she was joking and laughed. I was wrong. She asked me why I was laughing. I said it sounded like a dog barking. "Ruff ruff?" I thought we were laughing, but she got mad. She was angry.
She said I was being disrespectful and that the name had meaning to her and her husband. They love an obscure video game character. I told her that she can name her child whatever she wants, but people will associate it and it might be hard for him in school.
She won't return my texts or calls. My mom says I should have kept my mouth shut. Am I the only one seeing this? I didn't mean to be a jerk, but "Ruff?!" I can't be the only one who thinks this could backfire. So I told my sister that her baby's name sounds like a dog's name. Is she overreacting?
Select-Anxiety-1557 said:
NTA. Okay, yeah, you could have handled it better but that's a ridiculous name for a child. I'm already cringing at the jokes that will be coming once he's older. "Hi, my name is Ruff." "Oh, is that because your parents were doing it doggy-style when you were conceived?"
IamIrene said:
NTA. You gave an honest reaction to an absurd name. If she didn't like how you reacted, imagine how she'll like having to deal with all the school bullying coming this poor kid's way. :\ I swear some people just don't think. Kids are not accessories.
Gizmodevilcat said:
NTA. Oh this poor child. He will be (no question) bullied relentlessly at school. "Ruff ruff, come here doggy." I think it was okay that you tried to get her to see the impact the name will have on a child, but it seems they are too immature and entitled to think of anyone's life (even their child) beyond their own.
East_Hospital_2775 said:
NTA. I think parents like this are just selfish.
tootsweete said:
NTA. It was an honest reaction. I would have thought it was a joke too. Well now she knows what reaction the name gets. It’s not too late to pick another name before the child starts school.
Effective_Claim1232 said:
NTA. The name is truly terrible and this poor kid WILL be bullied for it no doubt. I would feel it’s almost the responsible thing to point out that going with an obscure name will have many drawbacks.
buttpickles99 said:
NTA - she is setting her child up for a lifetime of failure. Naming your kid something as ridiculous as ruff should be considered child abuse. They are going to get bullied 100%. Your sister should be embarrassed.