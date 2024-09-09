'AITA for telling my sister that she deserved her breakup after what she did?' 'Even our parents adored him.'

"AITA for telling my sister that she 'deserved' her breakup after what she did to her ex?"

This has been eating at me for a while, and my family is split on who's in the wrong, so I need outside opinions. My sister, *Anna* (27F), was dating *Mark* (29M) for about three years. They lived together, had a dog together, and honestly seemed perfect for each other. Mark was a good guy—stable job, treated Anna really well, and was basically part of the family. I liked him, and even our parents adored him.

A few months ago, Anna told me that she was starting to feel "bored" in the relationship. She said Mark was a little too predictable and that she missed the excitement of dating. I told her that was normal after a while and suggested they plan something spontaneous or talk things through, but she seemed set on causing drama.