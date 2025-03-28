'AITA for telling my sister it’s not MY fault she has children?' 'Her son has MAJOR behavior issues.' UPDATED

Her Husband cut in at this point and assured me that they were both incredibly grateful for every time I and my own Husband had helped them out over the years, and he didn’t want this to be something that caused our families to drift apart.

My Sister agreed and again she acknowledged her mistake and admitted that she feels like recently things have been really difficult for her while my life seems to be falling into place.

She said that even when I was at my lowest, I still did everything with an air of confidence that she has always lacked, and that even when I didn’t know where my life was going I always held my head high and saw the positives. Something she is really struggling to do right now.