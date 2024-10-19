Bride loses it when her sister secretly tie-dyes her wedding dress; 'I was just trying to help.' AITA?

Fast forward to last weekend, I stopped by my mom’s house to check on the dress and make sure everything was fine. When I opened the garment bag, my heart legit stopped. My sister, in all her DIY glory, had dyed my wedding dress.

Apparently, she thought the white was too “traditional and boring” and decided to “upcycle” it by dip-dyeing the bottom half in this hideous tie-dye rainbow pattern. HER WORDS: “I made it more fun and unique! You’ll stand out!” I. LOST. IT.

I screamed at her, and she just stood there, acting like I was being overly dramatic. She kept saying she was “just trying to help” and that “it’s just a dress.” I told her she’s a selfish psycho and to never speak to me again.