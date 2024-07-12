'AITA for telling my sister I don’t care about her fear of bridges?' 'Get out of my car.'

I am in a friend group from high school that met up every summer. Me and my sister are in this friend group. We are 22 and 23. She has ADHD and will hyper fixated on things.
She asked for a lift to the event and I went out of my way to pick her up. I get there and ask her to put in the directions to the restraunt on my phone. The drive was about 45 minutes when I knew it should only be 10 minutes.
I took the phone and noticed that she had it so no routes that cross a bridge, we live near a river, there are many rivers and bridges. I pick the fastest route and she freaked.
She told me I can not go over a bridge. That is afraid of driving on them (this is new). I explains this is the fastest route and I am not going to be late or dive an extra 35 minutes. This turned into the argument and we were going in circles.
By the end I told her I do not care about her new fear of bridges, and to get out of my car if it will be an issue. She eventually got out and didn't go to the event. She is pissed and she is calling me all types of names.
skatoulaki said:
NTA. I've been terrified of bridges my entire life. They're unavoidable. I just deal with it. It's my fear, not everyone else's. If I'm driving solo, I'll sometimes take an alternate route to avoid a particular bridge, but that's because I'm alone and in control of where I go. And even then, they can't always be avoided.
New_Training_1066 said:
NTA she is. She can call a cab next time. You are not her taxi and she doesn't get to tell you how to drive in your own car. You are not her therapist and have no obligation to treat her unfounded fears. That's her job. Her choice not to ride with you. Her problem. Not yours.
DrJones1993 said:
NTA. She sounds like my sister. Her list of hang ups is so long she can't even remember them all. She gets off on making people accommodate to all of her quirks. Don't validate her delusions.
Fit-Profession-1628 said:
NTA. She asked you a favor and didn't tell you before hand this would be a requirement. I wouldn't be going 30 minutes over for this. She can learn to drive/get a car if she wants to do this.
AgnarCrackenhammer said
NTA. That's a wildly unreasonable request.
One-Childhood432 said:
NTA. My Mom is afraid of bridges. She just closes her eyes and turns some music on. We let her know when we are off the bridge and proceed with the trip.