Woman refuses to hear sister's money issues due to lavish spending; 'sell a Range Rover.' AITA?

She and her husband both have fancy range rover cars, wear mostly designer clothes and are often eating at expensive restaurants. I do not know how much of this is being funded by themselves or my parents, but I know my parents give them money every month to "help with the kids' expenses".

She recently admitted to me that she has run up a lot of credit card debt, and frequently complains that our parents do not give them enough money. I became frustrated hearing the constant complaining.

I told Emily I don't really want to hear about it when I have never been given anything by our parents and she is living a much better lifestyle than most people. I said that if she wants to pay off her debts she should start by cutting back on luxuries.