'AITA for Telling My Sister I Hooked Up with Her Fiancé and Ruining Her Engagement, Even Though She Took Him Back?'

He was my first everything—kiss, hookup, all of it. After the fifth time, he said he was falling for me, but I wasn’t looking for anything serious, so I ended things before it got too complicated.

Especially because I knew he wanted to eventually get remarried, and I was not the girl for that. We hadn’t seen each other since—until Marie brought him home as her fiancé.

The second we locked eyes, I knew we were both thinking: Oh, crap. Later that night, Christopher pulled me aside, begging me not to tell Marie. He said it meant nothing, it was in the past, and telling her would only ruin her happiness. He texted and called me for a week, saying how much Marie had been through and how I’d destroy her life if I told her.