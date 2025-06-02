'AITA for telling my sister I won’t babysit her daughter anymore after what she said about mine?'

I (30F) have a 3-year-old daughter, Lila, who was born with a noticeable birthmark on her cheek. It’s harmless, and we’re teaching her to be confident and kind no matter what.
My sister (33F) has a 6-year-old daughter, Ava, and I’ve helped raise her. I babysit her all the time, took time off work when my sister was struggling, and have even helped financially now and then.
Last week, I walked into my sister’s kitchen after picking Lila up from daycare and overheard her talking to Ava and her friend. She said something like, “Lila’s going to have to be extra nice when she’s older, she’s cute now, but that birthmark isn’t going away.”
I stood frozen. Ava giggled. Her friend just said “that’s mean,” and my sister laughed. I didn’t say anything then. I just left. Later, I texted her and said I’m done babysitting Ava.
She called me dramatic, said I was overreacting to a “stupid joke,” and now she’s furious because her backup sitter fell through and she had to miss work. Our mom says I’m punishing Ava for something she didn’t do and making family drama over "hurt feelings." AITA for cutting her off over that?
Particular_Spread813 said:
Tell your sister I said she's a jerk.
LimeInternational856 said:
NTA. Your sister is for belittling your daughter behind her back. Even her daughter's friend knows better.
PensionLegitimate706 said:
NTA. I never get people saying you you are punishing the kid. You are not punishing Ava, you're punishing your freeloading sister, who rightfully deserves it.
Personal-Set3542 said:
NTA, and to pass it off as a joke is not funny. She meant what she said and didn't think you would hear it. Her child could repeat that to your child and undo all that you have done to keep her emotionally healthy and positive. Your mom needs to rethink her crap nonsense that she is spouting, as well.
Professional-Duck927 said:
NTA. Let me guess. Your sister is the golden child in the family? Would explain why your mom cares about one grandchild more than the other.
kh3013 said:
Imagine the kind of stuff she could say to your daughter if she‘s so comfortable badmouthing her to other children. NTA, you saved your daughter from a bully. Keep your distance