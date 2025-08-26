"AITA for telling my sister that I won’t be after school care for her 5 yr old daughter?

I (F40) work for my father’s company as an accountant. My sister (F38) works for the city we live in, and my BIL (M35) also works for my dad, but in a different capacity and position in the field. For context, my dad is a licensed electrician and he’s built and maintained a successful business for over 30 years.

School started in our county two weeks ago. Last week, my brother-in-law shows up at my office and drops off my niece. He asked if I could watch her for the afternoon, and I said of course. Then he proceeded to drop her off every day after that at the same time. On Friday, I was asked if it was OK if I watched her for the rest of the school year.