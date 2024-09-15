'AITA for telling my sister I would never let her watch my kids?'

She would talk down to me. She never tried spending quality time with me. Whenever she would talk to me, it would always be about what I was doing wrong. There's so much more but I would be typing all day.

Now that we're older, she doesn't even call me. I have called her on numerous occasions to check in on her. For example, when she was admitted into the hospital because she had an allergic reaction AND when she almost cut her fingers off, I called her.

When my daughter was in the hospital, she never called to check on me to see if I was okay or to see if my baby was okay. If anything she made me feel guilty for being in the hospital with my child while she was having HEART surgery.