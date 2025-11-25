'AITA for telling my sister that if she needs this much handholding I won’t have her babysit?'

I told her that I left her a page of instructions, toys on the table, a shelf full of books, and that she should be able to figure the rest out on her own but if she needs this much handholding, I’ll get another babysitter next time.

Now she’s mad at me because I know she needs the money and it’s not her fault that she didn’t know what to do.

Now I’m wondering if I was a little harsh because she always did need things to be spelled out for her.