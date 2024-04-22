'Savior sibling' refuses to take sister in; 'I'm tired of existing just for you.' AITA?

If I ever happened to have something she wanted, you bet my parents let her have it and they had no time for me complaining about it. They had no time for me period. I'm sure on some level they were grateful that I had fulfilled my purpose. But nobody will ever convince me that they love me.

Now we're both in our 20s and my sister has tried to have a relationship. But it's still a lot of her wanting her way and for me to pay for her but she gets to choose where we go and what we do. I'm expected to give her food off my plate.