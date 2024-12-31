'AITA for telling my sister-in-law we can never be friends?' 'I don't want her in my life.'

Hannah has apologized for how she treated me for the 6 years she bullied me. She has also tried really hard to befriend me and I have kept my distance still and the other day when she tried again to get close to me, I told her we can never be friends.

I told her I tolerate the fact she's now in my wider family, but I don't want her in my life more than that. I said she can't undo all the things she did to me in the past.

Hannah was upset and Dare told me I should put the past behind us because that was years ago and Hannah and I are adults now. He said the whole family has shunned her and are different with him and he said we should know people aren't the same as they were as kids.