'AITA for telling my sister-in-law we can never be friends?' 'I don't want her in my life.'

My brother Dare (29) married Hannah (26) who used to bully me all throughout school. It was bad enough for her to get expelled in our senior year of high school after she took photos of me in the locker room.
My parents were furious and they helped me press charges. She had to serve community service, but we know she got off light. Dare knew about everything but when he met her again two years ago they started dating and they got married earlier this year. My family (parents and my other brother Seth) told him they weren't okay with it. I told him I wasn't.
But I said if they still wanted to include Dare because he's family I'd understand and keep my distance. I think we all pretty much have even though they get invited. I didn't go to the wedding and neither did Seth. Our parents went for the ceremony, but left before the reception.
Hannah has apologized for how she treated me for the 6 years she bullied me. She has also tried really hard to befriend me and I have kept my distance still and the other day when she tried again to get close to me, I told her we can never be friends.
I told her I tolerate the fact she's now in my wider family, but I don't want her in my life more than that. I said she can't undo all the things she did to me in the past.
Hannah was upset and Dare told me I should put the past behind us because that was years ago and Hannah and I are adults now. He said the whole family has shunned her and are different with him and he said we should know people aren't the same as they were as kids.
I told him she was relentless for 6 years and then took photos of me without my consent as a way to bully me even more. He said she's changed, apologized and tried to be my friend and I'm an a$% for not letting her and shutting her down like I did. AITA?
HoldFastO2 said:
NTA. If she had truly changed, and actually felt remorse for what she put you through, then she would accept your refusal to forgive her and bear that as the consequences of her actions.
But she doesn’t. She’s not actually apologizing because she’s sorry, she’s doing it because she and your brother are feeling your family’s disapproval. This is all about her not feeling accepted by your family.
AddaCHR said:
You owe them absolutely NOTHING. NTA.
Miserable_Risk2747 said:
You are NTA, just because he accepted her doesn't mean you should. She can't undo the trauma she caused you.
ProfessionalSir3395 said:
NTA. Your brother married the person who took nude photos of you without your consent. That speaks volumes about his character.
NanaLeonie said:
NTA. The axe forgets but the tree remembers.
PatientTailor6273 said:
You handled this perfectly. Don’t doubt yourself now. Actions have consequences. Both she and your brother are going to have to suck them up. NTA.