'AITA for telling my sister it's inappropriate to date her deceased husband's best friend?'

Anyway recently we found out that she has started dating the best friend and he is basically already living with them. She said it is nice to have someone that was going through the same pain she was losing him and the two of them took comfort in each other. He was helpful to her and she fell for him.

We are still pretty sure he's just there because of the stuff and told her it was inappropriate to date her husband's best friend. We also told her if she does decide to go forward with anything she needed to get a prenuptial agreement.

Between the equipment, his life insurance, and the payout she got from the company he worked for when he died she is sitting on a ton of money and we think he is there specifically because he knows she has that.