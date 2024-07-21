Sister's clinginess and jealousy lead to eviction ultimatum from brother's wife. AITA?

Even_Budget2078

NTA. "she called my wife a bitch and saying I wouldn’t let that happen." THANK YOU, OP. You handled this exactly correctly. Your sister is acting in an incredibly disrespectful and sexist manner to your wife.

Your wife has every right to act on this unacceptable behavior in her home and you did great in supporting her and refusing to let your sister try to drive a wedge between you two.

saintandvillian

NTA. Your sister must have a high sense of entitlement given she thinks you should house her and her kids, babysit, clean up after them, and provide special treats. It sounds like she needs a reality check.